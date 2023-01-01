Emily Blunt insists she's 'not quitting Hollywood'

Emily Blunt has clarified that she has no plans to quit Hollywood.

While speaking to Deadline, The Devil Wears Prada star addressed headlines suggesting she was planning to quit acting.

"Honestly, that story got so overblown," Emily told the outlet. "I'm just taking a little downtime, not quitting Hollywood. I was just taking some months off to be with the kids."

She explained that the "emotional cost" of taking roles wasn't worth spending time away from her children, as she was "prone to guilt" over leaving them for work.

"I think maybe all mothers are," she said. "You're just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother. I am a huge advocate for it - I'm a huge advocate for women being ambitious. It's just dreams with purpose, it's not an ugly word."

The British actress explained in an interview last week that she was in the middle of a year-long hiatus from acting because she wanted to spend quality time with her husband John Krasinski and their daughters Hazel and Violet.

"I just feel (like) there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they're little. And it's, 'Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?' And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones," she shared on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast.

Emily will next be seen on-screen in Oppenheimer, which opens in cinemas on Friday.