Paris Hilton celebrates six months of motherhood

Paris Hilton has marked six months of being a mother.

On Monday, The Simple Life star took to Instagram to celebrate her first child, Phoenix, turning six months old.

"This Barbie is a Mom," the 42-year-old wrote beside a carousel of photos and a video of her, dressed in a full pink outfit, with her baby.

"My baby boy Phoenix is 6 months old today. He is my world and makes my life feel so complete. Can't wait for all the magical memories we will create together!"

Paris concluded the caption, "Mommy loves you so much angel baby."

The entrepreneur and DJ welcomed Phoenix with her husband Carter Reum via surrogate in January. Paris then revealed her son's eagerly anticipated name in February.

"My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum," she revealed at the time. "He's so perfect. It's amazing being a mom."

Paris and Carter began dating in December 2019. They announced their engagement in February 2021 and tied the knot in November of that year in a ceremony in Los Angeles.