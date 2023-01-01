Ben Platt and Noah Galvin plan to make their wedding a 'dance party'

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin want dancing to be the most important part of their upcoming wedding.

While speaking to People, the newly engaged couple shared that their biggest priority for their upcoming nuptials is making time for dancing.

"What's most important about the big day is dancing!" Noah, 29, told the outlet.

Ben, also 29, added, "Yes, our priority is definitely a dance party, I think that's how we express our joy and that's how we always have."

Noah interrupted, "Yeah, we come alive on the dance floor of a wedding."

The Pitch Perfect actor continued, "Yeah, so our main focus is how to orchestrate the evening so that as little time as possible can be spent doing anything other than dancing... it's like a dance party with a little Judaism at the beginning."

Ben and Noah, who both played the title role in the Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen, took their romance public in May 2020. The couple then got engaged in November 2022.

In May 2023, The Politician star revealed that Noah had "proposed back" to him.

Noah joked about the double proposal, "What's fun about being gay is that everybody gets to eat, you know, everybody gets an engagement."