Lindsay Lohan welcomes her first child - report

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly welcomed her first baby and revealed his name.

Lindsay, 37, and her husband Bader Shammas, 36, have welcomed their first child together, the actress's representative told People on Monday.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," The Mean Girls star's representative told the outlet.

Luai - an Arabic name meaning shield or protector - was reportedly born in Dubai, where Lindsay has lived since she moved there in 2014 seeking a life out of the spotlight.

The Freaky Friday star announced that she and her husband were expecting their first child in March via Instagram. "We are blessed and excited," Lindsay captioned a photo of a babygrow featuring the words "coming soon".

The new parents, who first sparked romance rumours in 2019, announced their engagement in November 2021. It was then confirmed in July 2022 that the pair had tied the knot.

Neither Lindsay nor Bader have shared an update on the newest member of their family.