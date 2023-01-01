Katie Price thinks Holly Willoughby 'doesn't like' her

Katie Price has told fans that she thinks Holly Willoughby dislikes her.

The TV personality, 45, made the admission of the This Morning host's apparent feelings during a TikTok live stream on Monday.

During the livestream, one of Katie's fans asked, "Why does Holly Willoughby not like you?"

According to The Daily Mail, Katie replied, "Holly Willoughby? I think she's good friends with Pete," referring to her ex-husband, singer Peter Andre.

"That's why she doesn't like me, must be," the model continued. "A lot of people are, as they say, 'Team Pete'. But who cares? I haven't been married to the man for years."

The former I'm A Celebrity star - who appeared on the stream wearing a large bandage on her nose - also opened up to fans about recovering from a recent nose job operation.

"My nose is sore. I'm having stitches out today but the cast has to stay on for two weeks," Katie explained. "It's really sore, and you're not allowed to blow your nose or wash it."

Despite her discomfort, a source revealed to The Sun that the TV star had planned to travel to Belgium next week to undergo more cosmetic surgery so she can be "summer ready".