Kerry Kennedy slams brother's 'deplorable and untruthful' Covid-19 claims

Kerry Kennedy has slammed her brother Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s recent claims about the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Robert was captured on video speaking at a private event in New York City about the Covid-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted. COVID-19 attacks certain races disproportionately," the presidential candidate said, according to the video obtained by the New York Post. "COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese."

After the video was released, Robert's sister Kerry took to Twitter on Monday to write, "I STRONGLY condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting."

Kerry's tweet also included a link to a full statement distancing her brother's claims from the views of their family organisation Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, named after their father.

It read, "(Bobby's) statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."

Their brother Joseph Kennedy II called Robert's comments "morally and factually wrong" in a statement to The Boston Globe.

Robert also responded to backlash from the video in his own statement on Twitter.

"The insinuation by @nypost and others that, as as result of my quoting a peer-reviewed paper on bio-weapons, I am somehow antisemitic, is a disgusting fabrication," he stated.