Christopher Nolan would not direct another superhero movie

Christopher Nolan has shot down the possibility of directing another superhero movie.

In a quick-fire question round with YouTuber HugoDécrypte, The Dark Knight director was asked whether he would consider directing another superhero film after his critically acclaimed Batman trilogy.

He replied, "No."

When asked whether he would direct a Star Wars film, Christopher responded, "Pass."

He also ruled out making a TV show and confirmed that he plans to still be making movies in 10 years.

Nolan kicked off his trilogy, starring Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader, in 2005 with Batman Begins. He followed it up with 2008's The Dark Knight and 2012's The Dark Knight Rises.

During a separate interview on CinemaBlend’s podcast ReelBlend, the Oppenheimer director addressed the question of retirement. He compared Quentin Tarantino's approach - of retiring after his tenth film - to Martin Scorsese's method - continuing to direct at 80 years old.

"The truth is, I understand both points of view. It's addictive to tell stories in cinema," Nolan said. "It's a lot of hard work, but it's very fun. It's something you feel driven to do, and so it's a little hard to imagine voluntarily stopping."

However, he admitted, "Quentin's point has always been that - and he never, very graciously, he's never specific about the films he's talking about or whatever - but he's looking at some of the work done by filmmakers in later years and feeling that if it can't live up to the heyday, it would be better if it didn't exist. And I think that's a very purist point of view. It's the point of view of a cinephile who prizes film history."