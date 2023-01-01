Tatum O'Neal reconnecting with father after near-fatal overdose

Tatum O'Neal has opened up about mending her relationship with her father Ryan O'Neal.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter for a new interview, the Paper Moon star discussed reconnecting with her dad in the wake of her near-fatal overdose in 2020.

"I think he's gotten a little bit better in his life," Tatum, 59, told the outlet. "I mean, he's an amazing man, my dad, and I miss him terribly."

When asked whether she forgave him for the alleged physical and emotional abuse she suffered throughout her childhood, the actress responded, "I don't want him to die. I love him. I love my dad. I mean, I've had a hard life with my dad - but I still love him."

In May 2020, Tatum overdosed on pain medication, opiates, and morphine. The overdose caused a stroke which put her in a coma for six weeks and left her with aphasia, impacting her ability to speak, read, and write.

Tatum, who last saw Ryan, 82, in September 2020, met up with him for the first time in three years in late March.

"It went really well," Tatum said of the meeting. "There was happiness. I saw he was having coffee, and I said, 'I want some coffee.' He was asking me things about me, and I said, 'I have a bad back. But I'm trying so hard. I'm alive.'

"But then when I tried to text him two days ago to see if I could go back, he didn't call me back. So then it gets a little weird, unfortunately."