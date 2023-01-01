Daniel Radcliffe calls fatherhood 'the best thing that's ever happened' to him

Daniel Radcliffe has described fatherhood as "the best thing that's ever happened" to him.

In April, it was reported that the Harry Potter actor and his actress girlfriend Erin Darke had become first-time parents, and the British actor revealed earlier this month that they had welcomed a baby boy.

When asked about his newborn in an interview with Extra, Daniel shared that they've been through "a crazy few months" but now their son is out of his "screaming phase".

"He's very cute. We've moved into a less screaming phase and he's now giving us little smiles and giggling," he praised. "It's been a crazy few months, as anyone who's been through parenthood would attest. But it's also the literal best thing that's ever happened, so it's great."

The 33-year-old was joined in the interview by his Miracle Workers co-star Steve Buscemi, who praised him for taking time off to be with his child.

Daniel responded, "I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It's awesome."

He told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he is going to be more selective of the projects he takes on now he's a dad.

"I really like spending time with him, and I think I'm going to miss him when I go back to work later in the year," the star stated. "So, I will definitely be I think a bit more selective - not more selective, I've always been selective, but I think I'll probably work a little bit less for the next few years... I'll never be stopping. I don't think that's good for me either."

Daniel met Erin, 38, in 2012 while working on the movie Kill Your Darlings and they have been together ever since.