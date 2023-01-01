Renee Zellweger not engaged to boyfriend Ant Anstead

Renee Zellweger did not recently become engaged to her boyfriend of two years, despite earlier reports.

People have confirmed that the Bridget Jones's Diary actress, 54, and the English TV presenter, 44, did not recently become engaged after a source told the US Sun the couple had started telling friends about their wedding plans.

"Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they're not planning a big public announcement," the source reportedly told the publication. "She has been telling her inner circle about organising their nuptials, everything will be very low-key. Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they're madly in love, and they can't wait to get hitched."

The pair have been dating for two years, beginning their relationship in June 2021 after meeting while filming Ant's Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.

Renee was previously wed to country star Kenny Chesney for four months, with the marriage ending in 2005.

Prior to her marriage, the Jerry Maguire star was engaged to Jim Carrey from 1999 to 2000 - then romantically linked to Bradley Cooper, after meeting on the set of their 2009 film Case 39.

Ant divorced from his second wife Christina Hall in 2021, after welcoming their child Hudson in 2019. He was married to his first wife, Louise, from 2005 until 2017.