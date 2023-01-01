Kaley Cuoco's dog undergoes 'super intense' surgery to remove foxtail

Kaley Cuoco's dog King has undergone surgery to remove a foxtail from near his heart.

In a recent Instagram Story, The Flight Attendant star revealed that her dog was recovering from an operation which removed the grass-like weed from near his heart.

"This is a foxtail. They are extremely dangerous to animals (especially) dogs. We spent the last two months trying to figure out what was wrong (with) our King," Kaley wrote alongside a photo of foxtail on her lap. "He had been violently ill and nothing was working. Many vet (appointments), surgery and endless meds."

She gushed, "Finally found a specialist who found two of these in his body days away from piercing his heart!"

In another post, the actress shared a photo of King himself and gave an update on his progress.

She wrote, "He is doing soooo much better but as u can see he has tons of stitches from a super intense surgery. Also please note these must be surgically removed. They do not heal on their own (sic)!"

Kaley concluded her post by reminding fans, "Take care of your pets or don't have one! We are so grateful he is OK and will live a long happy life!"