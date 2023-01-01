Robert Downey Jr. auditioned for Jude Law role's in The Holiday

Robert Downey Jr. unsuccessfully auditioned for a role in Nancy Meyers' 2006 festive classic The Holiday.

During a recent appearance alongside Jimmy Fallon on The Howard Stern Show, the Marvel actor and talk show host revealed they both auditioned for the Christmas romantic comedy.

Downey Jr. and Fallon recalled how they read for the parts of Graham and Miles, who were ultimately played by Jude Law and Jack Black, alongside Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet.

"We both got called in just as seat-fillers and we saw each other," Downey Jr. recounted. "Jack Black is getting his part and Jude Law is definitely getting my part, but (Meyers) needed someone to read with the gals, and we're sitting there going, 'It's about to happen for us.'"

However, the Iron Man star's English accent was not good enough to convincingly play Winslet's onscreen brother.

"I was like, 'I've got to have a better English accent than Jude Law at this point.' And Winslet said, 'That was the worst British accent I've ever heard.' And I was like, 'I'll check out now, but I'm taking the gummy bears from the minibar,'" he joked.

While Downey Jr.'s work didn't impress the Titanic actress, Fallon was blown away by his performance.

"This is the best actor I've ever sat across (from) and did a scene with in my entire life," he praised. "It was mind-blowing for me, and I quit the business... that was the last time I ever auditioned for a role."