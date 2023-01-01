Walton Goggins explains absence from Justified: City Primeval

Walton Goggins has explained why he won't appear in the Justified sequel series.

In an interview with The Wrap published on Tuesday, the original Justified star opened up about his decision not to appear in the limited sequel series Justified: City Primeval.

"There's a season, kind of, for everything," Walton told the outlet. "This isn't the right place and time."

The actor played Boyd Crowder in the original series, which ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. Justified: City Primeval premiered on Tuesday.

Walton insisted his decision to stay out of the new project wasn't "one-sided", and gushed that he "can't wait" to see the finished product.

"I can't wait to see it, and I can't wait to see Raylan Givens again. Tim (Olyphant) is such a wonderful actor and Boyd Holbrook - I love him," he said. "I'll be there. I'll be watching it to the bitter end."

Justified: City Primeval, which is set 15 years after the original show, sees Timothy Olyphant reprise his original role as Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. It follows him in his pursuit of a violent sociopath named Clement Mansell, also known as The Oklahoma Wildman, played by Boyd Holbrook.