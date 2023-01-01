Noel Clarke seeking $13 million in damages in defamation case over sexual misconduct articles

Noel Clarke is seeking $13 million (£10 million) in damages from The Guardian newspaper for defamation over articles accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The British actor, producer and director was accused of sexual harassment, bullying and inappropriate behaviour across eight articles in The Guardian in 2021. He has always denied the allegations.

According to court documents seen by BBC News, the Doctor Who actor is seeking approximately $13 million over the articles, which he claimed have had a "catastrophic" effect on his career and a "devastating" impact on him financially.

In the documents, filed at London's High Court as part of his defamation claim, Clarke is seeking general damages to cover the harm to his reputation as well as special damages that compensate him for specific financial losses.

The 47-year-old claimed that "every existing or upcoming contract" he had was cancelled as a result of the allegations and he has not had "one single work contract" since the first report was published in April 2021.

The damages cover his fees and expected royalties from the TV shows Bulletproof and Viewpoint, various producer bonuses, and his salary from his former production company Unstoppable.

Clarke is also claiming aggravated damages and wants The Guardian to cover his legal fees.

According to the publication, a hearing was due to take place on Thursday but it has been delayed until October or November as Clarke has brought on new representation.

The first article was published days after the Boyhood actor was honoured with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema BAFTA. The prize was rescinded and Clarke's membership was suspended. He originally named BAFTA as defendants in his defamation suit, but he dropped them last year.

The Metropolitan Police determined in March 2022 that there was not enough evidence to warrant a criminal investigation into the claims.