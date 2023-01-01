Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin planning second wedding in the U.S.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are planning a second wedding in the U.S.

The couple, who recently tied the knot in the bride's native country of Hungary, have revealed that they are now planning a bigger second wedding which will take place in the United States.

"We're excited to go back to L.A. to our pets and rest a bit, before we start planning the American wedding," Barbara, 29, told Vogue in a recent interview.

The newlyweds' first wedding consisted of a church service in Albertirsa, where Barbara's parents had married, followed by a celebration at the model's parents' property, named Harlekin Birtok, which doubles as an event venue.

"(This past weekend) was supposed to be an intimate event," Barbara said of the wedding. "But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there."

The Victoria's Secret model and the Disney alum, 30, are planning to have a larger wedding in California, where they currently live, this autumn.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2018 and made their red-carpet debut shortly after. The pair then got engaged in September 2022, though it wasn't announced until last month.