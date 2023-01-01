Gwyneth Paltrow calls out 'double standard' on ageing

Gwyneth Paltrow has called out the double standard between men and women when it comes to ageing.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Goop founder, 50, spoke out against Western society's "weird" obsession with women's youth.

"I think it's culture's problem (that women seem to be judged more on getting older than men). It's not ours!" the Iron Man star explained. "As women, we want to be healthy, we want to be ageing. This idea that we're supposed to be frozen in time is so weird."

The Shallow Hal actress then gave props to stars in Hollywood who are "embracing" growing older.

"I love it when I hear somebody like Andie MacDowell, with her beautiful grey curls, talking about embracing aging and the difference between how we handle a George Clooney," she shared.

Gwyneth added: "It's handsome to go grey (as a man), but for women it's like, 'What do you plan to do about your wrinkles and your ageing skin?' There's definitely a double standard."

The Sliding Doors star revealed she enjoyed seeing "examples of how you can age" and encouraged women to age "how they want to do it".

"Some women want to address every single thing aesthetically, and some women want to be a fabulous French grandmother who doesn't ever do anything. Everybody should be empowered to do it how they want to," the actor declared.

The Oscar winner told the publication her favourite skincare treatments included regular facials - like facial massages and lymphatic drainage - as opposed to laser treatments.