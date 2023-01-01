Dolph Lundgren ties the knot in Greece

Dolph Lundgren got married to his fiancée Emma Krokdal in Greece earlier this month.

The Rocky IV actor exchanged vows with the 27-year-old personal trainer at their villa on the Greek island of Mykonos on 13 July.

"We chose to celebrate our love by getting married at our villa in Mykonos with family and a few close friends. With both Covid and a long road of challenging medical treatments, we’ve had to push our marriage plans many times," the couple told People. "We felt it was finally the right time to celebrate love, life and happiness - in the land of the Gods."

The 65-year-old Swedish actor met Emma, who is Norwegian, at a gym in Hollywood and they got engaged in June 2020.

The nuptials come a few months after Dolph revealed in an interview that he had been battling kidney cancer for eight years.

"(Last year) was basically watching these medications do their thing and finally things that shrunk into about 90%. Now I'm in the process of taking out the remaining scar tissue of these tumours," he said in May.

Reflecting on his cancer battle, he added, "You appreciate every day I can be with people I love. You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is."

The Masters of the Universe star was previously married to Anette Qviberg between 1994 and 2011. They share two daughters; Ida, 26, and Greta, 20.