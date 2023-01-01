Joe Manganiello files for divorce from Sofía Vergara

Joe Manganiello has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Sofía Vergara.

The True Blood star officially filed for divorce from the Modern Family actress via his lawyer Laura Wasser on Wednesday, days after they announced their separation.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, the Magic Mike star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The filing revealed they had a prenuptial agreement in place, meaning they will each get to keep the assets they accumulated during their seven-year marriage. They will also take responsibility for their own legal fees during the divorce process.

The former couple first confirmed their plans to divorce earlier this week.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," they confirmed to Page Six on Monday. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

In the filing, Joe listed their date of separation as 2 July this year.

Joe, 46, and Sofía, 51, got married in Palm Beach, Florida in November 2015 after first meeting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014.

Sofía was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares her 31-year-old son Manolo, between 1991 and 1993.