James Cameron claims he warned society about the 'weaponisation of AI' back in 1984

James Cameron has expressed his fears about the development of AI leading to a nuclear apocalypse.

During an interview with CTV News on Wednesday, the 68-year-old filmmaker was asked to share his thoughts on recent predictions about the future of AI and its potential threat to humanity.

"I warned you guys in 1984, and you didn't listen," the director replied, referring to his blockbuster film The Terminator. In the film series, society causes its own downfall by creating Skynet, an artificial intelligence that becomes self-aware and turns against humanity.

He continued, "I think the weaponisation of AI is the biggest danger. I think that we will get into the equivalent of a nuclear arms race with AI, and if we don't build it, the other guys are for sure going to build it, and so then it'll escalate."

The Aliens director added, "You could imagine an AI in a combat theatre, the whole thing just being fought by the computers at a speed humans can no longer intercede, and you have no ability to de-escalate."

Later in the interview, the three-time Oscar winner also cast doubt on artificial intelligence's ability to write "a good story" or film script.

"I just don't personally believe that a disembodied mind that's just regurgitating what other embodied minds have said - about the life that they've had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality - and just put it all together into a word salad and then regurgitate it...(is) ever going to have something that's going to move an audience," Cameron explained. "You have to be human to write that. I don't know anyone that's even thinking about having AI write a screenplay."