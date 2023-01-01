John Boyega 'open' to reprising Star Wars role

John Boyega has not ruled out returning to the Star Wars franchise.

While speaking to TechRadar, the Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor was asked whether he would reprise his role as Finn after expressing his frustrations with how his character was handled in subsequent films.

"That was a few years ago, so they were the subject of that particular project," the actor said of his previous comments. "I'm open to all characters and scripts that are enjoyable, have a great cast attached and a terrific director. So yeah, I'm open to all opportunities."

In 2020, John claimed to GQ that Finn was side-lined in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and expressed his frustration that "all the nuance" was given to his co-stars Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver.

"You get yourself involved in projects and you're not necessarily going to like everything," he explained. "What I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It's not good."

It was announced in April that Daisy will be reprising her role as Rey for a new live-action Star Wars movie, which will be set 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker.