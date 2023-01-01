Khloé Kardashian admits to feeling 'not good enough' compared to her sisters

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about feeling "not good enough" compared to her sisters.

During the most recent instalment of The Kardashians, Khloé, 39, opened up about the body insecurities she has dealt with over the years due to being in the spotlight.

"Society gave me insecurities," the reality star told her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during the episode.

Khloé said that when she first became a public figure, she "accumulated all of (my insecurities) from other people. (Back then) I had the most confidence, I was chubby and in a skin-tight body-con dress".

Kourtney, 44, was quick to insist that she didn't think that Khloé had been "chubby".

"I've been torn apart the minute I gone on TV," Khloé said candidly, noting that she "didn't look like my sisters so therefore, it's not good enough".

The Good American founder then admitted to having a nose job after receiving criticism from the public as well as her mother, Kris Jenner. Khloé revealed that Kris had started making negative comments about her nose when she was as young as nine years old.

"I had a nose job and there's people still constantly bullying you. So which one is it?" she asked rhetorically.

The Kardashians star said that she realised "you have to do things for yourself".

"Still, growing up in front of a camera, growing and evolving, and it's unfair to put so much pressure on people," she continued. "I think we're all just trying to do the best we can."

Khloé first came into the public eye in 2007 at the age of 23, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians first premiered.