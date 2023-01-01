Kim Kardashian's new look unveiled in American Horror Story trailer

Kim Kardashian's character's look in the upcoming season of American Horror Story has been revealed.

FX and Hulu dropped a teaser video for the 12th season of the popular anthology series via Twitter on Friday, which saw the reality star, 42, making her acting debut.

The video - soundtracked by a rendition of the Rock-A-Bye-Baby nursery rhyme - gave fans the first official look of Kim in the show, showing the actress donning a blonde wig and wearing a black dress while holding a baby.

Co-stars Emma Roberts, 32, and Cara Delevingne, 30, also featured in the teaser video for the forthcoming season, officially titled American Horror Story: Delicate.

While walking the red carpet at the Met Gala back in May, Kim told Variety that she was excited to "challenge" herself by taking on a major new acting part.

"It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," the actress said at the time.

In a first for the series, the 12th season of the show was based on a novel - Danielle Valentine's book Delicate Condition, which told the story of a woman who becomes convinced that someone is trying to make sure her pregnancy never happens.

The book has been set for publication in August. It has been described by fellow author Andrea Bartz as "a feminist update" of classic horror novel Rosemary's Baby, which was adapted in the 1968 film of the same name.

AHS: Delicate is currently scheduled for release on 1 August.