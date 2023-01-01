Jamie Foxx teases 'big things' following hospitalisation

Jamie Foxx has "big things" on the horizon following his health scare.

The Oscar-winning actor, who was hospitalised due to a "medical complication" in April, posted a photo on Instagram on Thursday showing him looking suave in a dark green suit while sat on top of a gold Formula One racing car.

"Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas," Jamie wrote in the caption, referring to the sports betting venture connected to MGM casinos. "We got BIG things coming soon."

His daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that she had accompanied her father to Las Vegas. She shared a photo from the same photoshoot, with the snap showing her also sat on the car in a black T-shirt and denim shorts.

"Year 4 of @betmgm in the books," she captioned the image on her Instagram Stories. "So proud of you always Dad."

The 55-year-old has been out of the limelight since Corinne announced in April that he had suffered a "medical complication".

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery," she wrote at the time. "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers."

In May, the 29-year-old actress shared that her dad had been discharged from the hospital and was recovering at home, and he was spotted in public for the first time since his health scare earlier this month. He was seen playing golf and travelling on a yacht in Chicago.