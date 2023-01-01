Charlotte Gainsbourg bids farewell to mother Jane Birkin during funeral service

Charlotte Gainsbourg paid her final respects to her mother Jane Birkin at her funeral service on Monday.

The British-French actress and singer died in Paris on 16 July at the age of 76, and her family, friends and fans attended the Saint-Roch church on Monday to say goodbye to the late star.

Her surviving daughters Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, who are both singers and actors, were joined by the likes of French screen legends Catherine Deneuve and Isabelle Huppert, British actress Charlotte Rampling, singer Vanessa Paradis, and Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to AFP, Gainsbourg's voice choked with emotion as she acknowledged the death of both her parents - Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg - in front of the congregation.

"Now I am an orphan," she reportedly said. "I see already the emptiness that she has left behind, she is my mum, our mum."

Doillon, whose father is Jacques Doillon, also paid tribute, saying, "Mum, thank you for all these adventures, thank you for not being ordinary, reasonable or docile."

Singer Etienne Daho also delivered a eulogy to Birkin and noted that she has been reunited with her former partner as well as her eldest daughter Kate Barry, who died in 2013.

"My Jane, thank you for your talent," Daho said, reports the MailOnline. "Your elegant and natural beauty, your pungent, macabre, and British humour, accompanied our gloomy adolescence. We wanted to be you, or Serge."

He added, "You will find your parents, Kate, Serge, your friends and your dogs. And we will miss you terribly."

Only close friends and family were allowed inside the church, however, fans gathered outside were able to watch the service via a large outdoor screen.