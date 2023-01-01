Mandy Moore declares This Is Us cast is her 'forever family'

Mandy Moore has revealed that the This Is Us cast are “absolutely” still in touch over a year after the show ended.

While speaking to People in a recent interview, the 39-year-old actress opened up about her co-stars from the popular NBC series being her “forever family”.

“The cast is absolutely in touch,” Mandy, who played the lead character Rebecca Pearson on the drama series, told the outlet. “A bunch of us just had dinner a few weeks ago … they’re going to be my forever family. I love them deeply.”

The actress revealed that the cast members, including Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Sullivan, and Jon Huertas, even have a group chat which they regularly use.

The A Walk to Remember star noted that Jon, who played Miguel Rivas, and Chris, who played Toby Damon, are the most comedic members of the group.

“Jon Huertas and Chris Sullivan are definitely two of the funniest people I've ever met,” Mandy revealed. “So they're the ones that constantly have the one-liners or the gifs flowing for sure.”

When discussing whether or not the cast are likely to reunite on screen, the star shared, “I miss them. I miss the work... that is such an important chapter of my life that, I don't know, maybe it'll come to fruition again in some form someday."

Mandy, along with Jon and Chrissy - who played Kate Pearson in the TV show - came together on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines last week.

This Is Us, which received 39 Emmy nominations during its six season run, aired in 2016 and ended in 2022.