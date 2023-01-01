NeNe Leakes breaks silence on son Bryson's arrest

NeNe Leakes has addressed her eldest son Bryson Bryant's recent arrest on drug charges.

Bryson was arrested in Lawrenceville, Georgia earlier this month and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, violating probation, loitering, and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

In a preview clip of her upcoming interview on the Reality with the King podcast, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star insisted that Bryson "needs rehabilitation" and "a lot of counselling" for his substance abuse issues.

"He has an addiction. He's been struggling with it for years. He’s been in rehab for a couple of times and he still has come back out and relapsed," NeNe, 55, said of her son. "As a mom, just to watch it is - my hands are tied. You know, he's 31 years old, he's an adult. He has three children, three beautiful children who I adore. He has a wife. (There's) not much that I can do."

Elsewhere in the preview clip, NeNe insisted that those suffering from addiction must be ready to change for rehab to truly work.

"I have spent so much money to get Bryson where he need to be, but every time I've sent him off, it's because I said, 'You are giving your a*s up and we are sending you off.' But I learned through counselling myself that he has to say, 'I am ready to go,' not me making him go," she recalled. "So until Bryson is ready to make a change, it's nothing I can do."

NeNe, who shares Bryson with her ex Calvin Bryant, continued, "As a mother, I would never wash my hands of my child, right? But, I'm kinda numb to it because it's been happening for so many years. I'm just really kinda numb to the situation."

According to Page Six, Bryson remains behind bars at the Gwinnett County Jail on a $6,100 (£4,700) bond.