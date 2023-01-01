Thomas Haden Church has 'heard rumours' about Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire

Thomas Haden Church has teased the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tobey Maguire.

While speaking to ComicBook.com for an interview published on Monday, the Spider-Man 3 actor claimed that director Sam Raimi may team up with Maguire again for a fourth movie.

"There's always been some kind of... I've heard rumours... that Sam Raimi was going to do another (Spider-Man movie) with Tobey (Maguire)," Church told the outlet. "And if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo."

Raimi and Maguire worked together on three Spider-Man movies between 2002 and 2007. Church played the villain Flint Marko/Sandman in the third instalment and reprised the role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man has been portrayed by Tom Holland since Captain America: Civil War in 2016, however, Maguire and fellow Spider-Man Andrew Garfield appeared alongside Holland in No Way Home.

Raimi, who directed 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, also expressed interest in returning to his Spider-Man franchise.

"I've come to realise after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," he previously told ComicBook.com. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible.

"I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."