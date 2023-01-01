Whitney Port admits her husband is 'worried' about her weight

Whitney Port has admitted that her husband is "worried" about her weight.

The Hills alum took to Instagram on Monday to address concerns about her weight and opened up about the fact that her husband, Tim Rosenman, has been "worried" about her.

"I also want to address my weight real quick," the TV personality wrote on her Stories. "I've gotten a lot of comments about looking too thin. At first, it didn't bother me. I chalked it up to people not knowing what my diet looks like."

The 38-year-old noted that after receiving worried comments on social media, Tim had expressed his own concerns, making her realise the severity of the issue.

"But Timmy brought it to my attention, as a good husband should, and it's not just something strangers are spewing," she continued. "He has been worried about me. I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it's not something I'm consciously thinking about!"

The mother of one confessed the concerns "hit" her when she weighed herself, adding, "It's not something I strive for."

"I always feel hungry but I just don't know what to eat," she admitted. "It's not how I want to look or feel though. My excuses are that I'm too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I'm too picky when it comes to taste and quality."

The Los Angeles native concluded, "Both are unacceptable and I don't want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I'll promise you that my health will be a priority."

Last week, Whitney posted a series of photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram which resulted in an influx of concerned comments.

Whitney and Tim, a former The City producer, tied the knot in 2015. The pair share one son, Sonny, whom they welcomed in 2017.