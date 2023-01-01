Kristen Bell lets her daughter drink non-alcoholic beer

Kristen Bell has revealed she lets her daughter drink non-alcoholic beer.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress, 43, shared the "insane" anecdote during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Kristen claimed her eldest daughter Lincoln, 10 - who she shares with husband Dax Shepard - sometimes enjoys a non-alcoholic beverage because it stems from memories of time spent with her dad as a baby.

"He's a recovering addict, but he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have (our oldest daughter) on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset," The Veronica Mars star recalled.

Kristen continued, "As a baby, she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

While she clarified that all of the beers her husband consumed had absolutely "no alcohol", the actress admitted it could get awkward in restaurants.

"We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' and I'm like... maybe we just keep that for home time," Kristen quipped.

"But then I'm also sort of like, 'You can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong. Like that's your problem.'"

The couple, who have been married since 2013, have never shied away from telling their kids about Dax's past struggles with addiction.

In February, the Frozen star told Real Simple that she "hates the word 'taboo'" and believed "there should be no topic that's off the table for people to talk about".