Bethenny Frankel doesn't plan to marry fiancé Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel has admitted she had no intention of marrying her fiancé Paul Bernon.

While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Tuesday, The Real Housewives of New York City alum confessed that she had no wedding plans with her fiancé of two years.

"I don't want to build a wedding," Bethenny told the outlet. "I love my life, I love my fiancé. He's an amazing life partner and I don't want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don't want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want."

She continued, "I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 52-year-old explained why her relationship with Paul works.

"I ask him, 'Why are you here?' and he'll say to me, 'I choose to be here,'" she shared. "He lives with a clown and he loves comedy, so that's the answer. I'm smart and funny and he enjoys comedy and he gets the front-row seat to this clown show."

Bethenny and Paul became engaged in 2021, weeks after the television personality finalised her divorce from Jason Hoppy.