Bryan Cranston calls out Disney's Bob Iger during rally for striking actors

Bryan Cranston slammed Disney boss Bob Iger's response to the actors' strike during a speech on Tuesday.

During the Rock the City For a Fair Contract rally in New York's Times Square, the Breaking Bad star called out the Disney CEO for his response to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Bob previously called the strike activity "disturbing" and claimed the writers' and actors' demands were unrealistic.

"I know, sir, that you look (at) things through a different lens," Bryan said in his speech. "We don't expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots."

He added, "We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity."

The actor argued that the economic landscape of "our industry has changed exponentially", explaining, "We are not in the same business model that we were even 10 years ago."

He lamented, "And yet, even though they admit that that is the truth in today's economy, they are fighting us tooth and nail to stick to the same economic system that is outmoded, outdated. They want us to step back in time. We cannot and we will not do that."

During an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box earlier this month, the Disney boss told host David Faber, "There's a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic. And they are adding to a set of challenges that this business is already facing that is quite frankly very disruptive and dangerous."

The star-studded rally was attended by the likes of Jessica Chastain, Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, Rachel Zegler, Michael Shannon, Christian Slater, and Chloe Grace Moretz.