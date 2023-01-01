Greta Gerwig addresses possibility of Barbie sequel

Greta Gerwig has addressed the possibility of making a sequel to her Barbie movie.

During an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, the Barbie director and co-writer was asked if she saw the film as a complete story or the start of a franchise.

"At this moment, it's all I've got," she replied. "I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

Barbie, which was released on Friday, triumphed commercially by making $155 million (£120.5 million) at the North American box office and $337 million (£262.1 million) globally on its opening weekend. It achieved the strongest opening of 2023 and the biggest opening weekend ever for a movie directed by a woman.

While it has received largely positive reviews, there has also been backlash from certain critics who believed the film is "woke" and "anti-man".

In the interview, the Lady Bird director admitted she didn't anticipate that response.

"Certainly, there's a lot of passion," she said. "My hope for the movie is that it's an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren't necessarily serving us as either women or men. I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people."

Reacting to the film's record-breaking performance, Gerwig added that she is "so grateful" and "at a loss for words" about how well it is doing.

"Honestly, it's been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this," she gushed.