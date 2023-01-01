Hulk Hogan engaged

Hulk Hogan is engaged to marry his girlfriend Sky Daily.

The famed wrestler, real name Terry Bollea, told TMZ Sports on Tuesday that he proposed to the yoga instructor at a restaurant in Tampa, Florida last week.

A video recently posted on Sky's private social media pages shows the retired sportsman announcing the engagement news at their friends' wedding.

"I guess because when you guys were getting married, you handed her your bouquet. That makes her next," he said in his speech as Sky stood by his side. "And her birthday was last Thursday and I asked Sky to marry me and she was crazy enough to say yes, brother."

In February 2022, the 69-year-old announced that he had split from his second wife Jennifer McDaniel and was dating Daily.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced. Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life," he wrote on Twitter, also known as X, at the time.

He was married to McDaniel from 2010 to 2021 and his first wife Linda Hogan between 1983 and 2009.

Hogan has two children - Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32 - from his first marriage, while Daily has three children of her own.