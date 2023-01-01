Ryan Reynolds teases Sandra Bullock with nude birthday message

Ryan Reynolds has celebrated Sandra Bullock's 59th birthday.

The Deadpool actor, 46, shared a scene from The Proposal - the film he co-starred in with Sandra in 2009 - to his Instagram on Wednesday. The clip showed the two actors accidentally run into each other's arms while naked.

"Happy Birthday to the inimitable and stunning Sandra Bullock! For your birthday this year, I got us both intimacy coordinators," Ryan joked on Instagram. "And an HR department. And clothing?"

The Proposal marked the first nude scene the Miss Congeniality star ever starred in. Sandra would later admit to Adam Ray in 2001 on his About Last Night Podcast that she only agreed to it because the moment was meant to be "(humiliating) and funny".

"You will not see me trying to attempt being sexy naked - in real life or onscreen. There's just no point in it!" she explained to the host. "It was for that reason, with a friend that you trusted comedically, and safety-wise, I knew I was in the presence of safety."

According to IMDB, the Oscar-winning actress has a film called Vigilance in preproduction status. Lionsgate acquired the rights to the thriller in 2017, however no further news has since been announced.