LaKeith Stanfield welcomes first child with new wife Kasmere Trice

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice have revealed they are married and new parents.

While speaking to People for a joint interview published on Wednesday, the Atlanta star and the model announced that they got married and welcomed their first child together in private.

"There's life before being a parent, and then there's life being a parent. It completely changes," LaKeith told the outlet. "Being in the public eye can be something that's amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody."

He added, "We want to be the ones to tell our story. We're bringing our family forward so we may inspire others."

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram last December. They did not reveal when they tied the knot or when their baby was born.

"We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible," Kasmere added, declining to give the baby's name or sex. "I'm really honored that I got to see the father in (LaKeith) before I was even having our baby."

LaKeith has two daughters under the age of seven from past relationships. He welcomed a daughter with Xosha Roquemore in June 2017.

Recalling how they met while working in Canada, LaKeith said of Kasmere, "We were just feeling each other out, like maybe this will be a cool friend. As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I'm working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange."