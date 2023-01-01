Ethan Slater files to divorce his estranged wife amid alleged Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater has filed for divorce from his estranged wife Lilly Jay after allegedly sparking a romance with Ariana Grande.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the SpongeBob SquarePants musical star filed for divorce in New York on Wednesday from his wife of four years.

The filing came after Ethan was reported to have started a relationship with his Wicked co-star, who purportedly broke up with her husband Dalton Gomez earlier this year.

Lilly and Ethan, who were high school sweethearts, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last year.

In an anniversary post shared to Instagram in November, Ethan called Lilly his "best friend" and added, "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best and most (*bizarre*) year yet."

Seven months later, he captioned a photo of himself and his newborn son, "Happy first Mother's Day... to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world, from me and this little guy."

After reports about his rumoured romance with Ariana broke earlier this month, Ethan set his Instagram account to private.

The Side to Side singer and musical theatre star were reportedly both single when they met on the set of the two-part Wicked movie musical, in which she plays Glinda and he portrays Boq. Production has been halted as a result of the actors' strike.

Neither Ariana nor Ethan has publicly addressed their reported relationship or the breakdown of their respective marriages.