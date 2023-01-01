Whoopi Goldberg defends Barbie movie

Whoopi Goldberg has defended the Barbie movie following criticism.

In a Tuesday episode of The View, the show's host responded to critics accusing Greta Gerwig's Barbie of being too feminist, "woke", "anti-man" or inappropriate for younger audiences.

"It's a movie," Whoopi said on the show. "It's a movie about a doll. I thought y'all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there's no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia."

Insisting that Barbie was a "doll movie", Whoopi continued, "The kids know it's colourful, and it's Barbie. They haven't lived through what the adults have lived through, so when they're seeing this movie, that's not how they're looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie."

Speaking directly to the critics, the Sister Act star stated, "I want you all to tell your daughters why you're not taking them to see the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what's wrong with Barbie."

Whoopi gave the film a five-star review and praised the movie for being fun and silly but also giving viewers food for thought.

"It's meant to just make you think or pause, it's not meant to do anything but give you a good time. Go see the movie," she added.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is in cinemas now.