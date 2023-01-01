Kylie Jenner admits she got a boob job aged 19

Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed she got a boob job when she was 19.

During the season three finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed that she underwent breast enhancement surgery in 2017 before she welcomed her daughter Stormi, five, in February 2018.

In a conversation with her best friend Anastasia 'Stassie' Karanikolaou, Kylie said, "You know I got my breasts done before Stormi - within six months of having Stormi - not thinking I would have a child when I was 20 - like, they were still healing."

The reality star admitted she now regrets going under the knife.

"I had beautiful breasts, like natural t*ts," Kylie explained. "Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with. I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

Kylie added that she would be "heartbroken" if Stormi wanted to get plastic surgery at that age.

"She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn't touch anything," she stated.

In last week's episode, Kylie addressed speculation about the work she'd had done on her face.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers," she told her sisters.

Kylie shares Stormi and her 17-month-old son Aire with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.