Russell Crowe recalls chance encounter with Sinéad O'Connor

Russell Crowe has paid tribute to late singer Sinéad O'Connor by recalling their chance encounter last year.

Hours after it was announced that the Irish singer had died at the age of 56, the Gladiator actor took to Twitter, also known as X, to reveal that he met her outside a pub in Dalkey, Ireland last year when he was working in the country.

"Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us," he recalled in a series of posts on Thursday. "Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman.

"Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over (sic). There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad. She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness 'oh, it’s you Russell (sic).'"

The Oscar-winning actor explained that Sinéad joined them at their outdoor pub table and engaged in a wide-ranging conversation while having cups of tea.

"I had the opportunity to tell her she was a hero of mine," he remembered. "When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights. We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad."

No further details have been released about the Nothing Compares 2 U singer's death.