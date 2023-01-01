Megan Fox slams 'psychos' accusing her of 'lacking generosity'

Megan Fox has called out fans who accused her of "lacking generosity" for requesting GoFundMe contributions.

The Transformers star, 37, received backlash from her followers earlier this week for asking them to donate to a $30,000 (£23,500) fundraiser for her nail tech Brittney Boyce's father, who was diagnosed with cancer.

"If I had as much money as her, I'd cover 100% of a friend's parent's medical expenses before I asked strangers to," one fan wrote on a Reddit forum.

The Jennifer's Body actress addressed the matter via her Instagram Story on Thursday.

"hey weirdos," Fox's message began. "do any of you have the emotional intelligence to consider that maybe brit doesn't want her celebrity clients donating large sums of money to her because it creates a dynamic in her working relationships that makes her uncomfortable?"

The star then explained that Boyce simply asked her to share the GoFundMe page, which now has a goal of $60,000 (£47,000).

"i just obliged her request anything she needs from me personally she will ask and i will do it privately," the Till Death actress continued. "one thing you're not going to accuse me of it being miserly or lacking generosity. so try again on another day (probably tmrw!) with some different bullshit you bunch of psychos."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star and her musician fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, have been longstanding clients of the Nail of LA founder.