LeBron James breaks silence on his son’s medical emergency

LeBron James has broken his silence on his son Bronny James’s recent cardiac arrest.

The basketball legend took to Twitter, also known as X, on Thursday to update his fans on the 18-year-old’s health after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a basketball workout.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron, 38, wrote.

“We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

The sports star concluded the update, “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny was rushed to the hospital after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest while training at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles on Monday.

A cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Dr Marije Chukumerije, told The Athletic in a statement: “Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable."

Bronny, who recently committed to USC to play basketball, is expected to follow in his father’s NBA footsteps.