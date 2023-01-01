Michelle Yeoh marries longtime partner Jean Todt

Michelle Yeoh tied the knot with her longtime partner Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement on Thursday.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star exchanged vows with the French motor racing executive in Geneva, Switzerland after a 19-year engagement.

Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa revealed the news on Instagram by sharing photos from the ceremony alongside the caption, "Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much."

One photo featured a card that revealed Yeoh, 60, and Todt, 77, met in Shanghai in 2004 and got engaged weeks later.

"We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T. proposed to marry M.Y. and she said YES!" the card read. "Today after 6,992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!"

According to Massa's photos, Yeoh's Oscar was also present for the wedding celebrations. Earlier this year, she won the Best Actress prize for Everything Everywhere All At Once, becoming the first Asian to win the award and the first Malaysian to win an Academy Award in any category.