Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley engaged

Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley are engaged after two years of dating.

The Love Actually star and Westworld actress announced on Thursday that they had taken their relationship to the next level.

"Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X," Thomas, 33, revealed to fans via Instagram alongside a photo of them punting.

The post referenced a line from his 2003 movie Love Actually, in which he played Sam.

Talulah added in her own Twitter/X post, "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged."

Thomas and Talulah first went public with their relationship last year after first meeting on the set of the limited series Pistol.

"We hadn't really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did," Talulah, 37, told The Times in May 2022. "And it was the same moment a number of months after having worked together and been good friends."

The St Trinian's actress was previously married to Twitter/X and Tesla boss Elon Musk twice from 2010 to 2012 and then from 2013 and 2016.

"I think it's the right decision. Presumably, with all divorces, there is (sadness). But on balance we're both really happy," Talulah told the Daily Mail at the time. "Marriage is a social construct, but I still believe in it. Elon and I are best friends."

Responding to Talulah's engagement announcement, the SpaceX founder wrote, "Congratulations!" with a heart emoji.