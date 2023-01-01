Bam Margera to stand trial after allegedly punching brother

Bam Margera has been set to stand trial after allegedly punching his brother in May.

A Pennsylvania judge ruled during a hearing on Thursday that the Jackass star would stand trial after an altercation with his brother earlier this year. The judge also ordered Bam to undergo a drug and alcohol screening test to remain free on bail.

The 43-year-old was arrested in May after allegedly striking Jess Margera in the nose and ear, rupturing his eardrum. The altercation reportedly began during a "frightening and unpredictable" two-week visit home in April, over a text message suggesting Bam needed to seek mental health treatment.

The actor has pleaded not guilty to simple assault, harassment and making terroristic threats.

According to The Associated Press, Jess said during the hearing, "I'm not trying to get him in trouble here. I just want him to get the help because I feel like this is our last chance."

The skateboarder told the court that he has been receiving drug and alcohol treatment and living with Lamar Odom, the basketball player who previously struggled with substance abuse.

"I don't know what we're doing here," lawyer Michael van der Veen said in court. "This is a disagreement between two brothers on a Sunday morning over coffee."

Prosecutors later agreed to drop two of the four terroristic threats charges, which stemmed from allegations that Bam threatened to shoot his family members. Neither Jess nor prosecutors suggested that the TV star had access to a firearm.