Donald Glover and brother Stephen to write Lando TV series

Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover have been set to write the Star Wars spin-off series Lando.

The Atlanta star and his brother Stephen have signed on to write the upcoming limited series from Lucasfilm and Disney+.

The project was first announced in December 2020 with Dear White People creator Justin Simien attached, however, he has since exited the series.

The show will follow Star Wars character Lando Calrissian, who was played by Donald in the 2018 prequel movie Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The singer/actor previously expressed an interest in reprising the role during an interview with GQ in April.

"I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it," he said. "Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic s**t, it really had people experience time."

He continued, "People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I'm not interested in doing anything that's going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."

The character was most famously portrayed by Billy Dee Williams in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, 1983's Return of the Jedi and 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.