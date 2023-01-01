Emmy Awards postponed amid Hollywood strikes

The 2023 Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the ongoing actors' and writers' strikes.



The annual TV prizegiving was due to take place on 18 September, however, it has been postponed to a later date due to the ongoing strikes by members of the WGA writers' union and SAG-AFTRA performers' union.



According to Variety, vendors for both the Primetime Emmys and the Creative Arts Emmys, which usually take place the week before, have been told that the ceremonies will not be broadcast on those dates.



A person unauthorised to speak publicly about the situation confirmed to USA Today that the awards show will be delayed until January 2024.



This marks the first time the Emmys have been postponed since 2001, when they were pushed back following the 9/11 attacks.



Representatives for the TV Academy have not yet commented on the reports, however, they said last week, "Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available."



They had previously confirmed that final-round voting for the Primetime Emmys will still take place between 17 and 28 August. Under the work stoppage guidelines, actors and writers are not allowed to promote their work or attend or campaign for awards shows.



The nominations for the 2023 Emmys were unveiled mere days before the strike, with Succession leading the charge with 27 nods. The drama was followed by The Last of Us with 24, The White Lotus with 23, and Ted Lasso with 21.