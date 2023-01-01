Khloé Kardashian celebrates son's first birthday

Khloé Kardashian has celebrated her baby boy Tatum's first birthday with a sweet tribute.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share a touching tribute in honour of her son's first birthday.

"Happy birthday, my sweet son!" the 39-year-old wrote beside a photo of her holding Tatum. "I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you. God knew my heart needed you.

"'I am so proud to be your mommy. So proud of the love and laughter we have in our house. So proud of your beautiful, gentle, loving, infectious spirit. You light up every single room. There's no denying that Everyone smiles when they look at you! Especially True, she is so proud to call you hers."

The reality star shares Tatum, as well as her daughter True, five, with her ex-boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

"Tatum, You have changed mine and True's lives forever," she continued. "We both needed you. I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don't think I ever could've imagined the love and bond you guys already have. You both remind me so much of uncle Bob (Rob Kardashian) and I. It's fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle."

The Good American founder concluded the post by stating that she "cannot believe" that he is "already" a year old and expressing her love for him.

"Happy first birthday my sweet sweet baby," she wrote. "Mommy and TuTu love you our little Armenian Man."

Khloé and Tristan, 32, welcomed Tatum via surrogate after they had split up.