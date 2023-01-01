John Stamos believes there was 'no central character' on Full House

John Stamos believes there was "no central character" in his TV show Full House.

During a recent interview on the YouTube series Hot Ones with Sean Evans, the Full House star discussed what had made the beloved American sitcom so successful.

"There was no central character on that show is what I realised," John told Sean of the television show. "The central character was love and we were the best representation of a loving family, not a normal family, and it was the new normal, an unconventional family."

The actor was unhappy at the beginning of the hit show and "hated" the series initially. He even tried to quit during a table read but his agent had encouraged him to "give it a try".

The 59-year-old said that after fighting for a "long time", he came to realise that it was a "beautiful show built with sweetness and kindness".

By the time he landed the role of Jesse Katsopolis on Full House in 1987, John was already a household name thanks to the medical soap opera General Hospital. He starred alongside Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, and Jodie Sweetin.

Despite his initial hesitance, he played Uncle Jesse for the entire eight-season run until 1995 and reprised the role for the sequel series Fuller House, which ran from 2016 to 2020.