Matthew Rhys saves pub in father's Welsh hometown

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys has helped save a pub in the village his family originates from.

The Americans star backed a campaign to save the Glan yr Afon, also known as the Riverside, in Pennal, Gwynedd, as his father was from the area and he has happy memories of going to the pub.

Rhys, who is from Cardiff, helped with the pub's official re-opening on Saturday following a £450,000 campaign by locals for community ownership. Without the campaign, the pub faced being left empty or demolished.

"A number of my halcyon days as a youth were spent at the Riverside," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

Rhys said at the "hub of every Welsh community is a pub and a chapel," before adding, "Thankfully, because of this incredible committee, it will remain so for the future."

The Emmy-winner continued: "The community have now taken back control of the pub. It was either threatened with closure or being sold on or worse still, possibly becoming derelict."