Nathan Stewart-Jarrett wins prize at Fantasia Film Festival Awards

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett was awarded the Outstanding Performance prize at the Fantasia Film Festival Awards over the weekend.

At the end of the 27th Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada, the British actor was awarded the Outstanding Performance honour for his role as drag artist Jules in Femme alongside Juliette Gariépy for Red Rooms.

Femme received two awards in total while Red Rooms, written and directed by Pascal Plante, received four.

"The ultimate effect a film can achieve is to implant a significant and lasting emotional memory," the genre festival's jury said of their decision in a joint statement obtained by Deadline. "The jury was unanimously convinced that (Red Rooms) masterfully accomplished that goal."

Of Femme, they added, "It's a gripping thriller that's both supremely tense and sensitively directed. The two contrasting worlds of the drag queens and the macho thugs are vividly rendered."

In addition to Gariépy's Outstanding Performance award, Red Rooms won Best Feature, Best Screenplay, and Best Score. As well as Nathan's acting award, Femme won Best Director for Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping.

Femme follows the Misfits star's character Jules after he is targeted in a homophobic attack. He encounters one of his attackers, played by George Mackay, at a gay sauna and dates the closeted man, hatching a plan for revenge.

The main list of winners is as follows:

Best Feature: Red Rooms

Best Director: Sam H. Freeman and Ng Choon Ping - Femme

Best Screenplay: Pascal Plante - Red Rooms

Best Score: Dominique Plante - Red Rooms

Best Cinematography: Zelda Adams and John Adams - Where The Devil Roams

Outstanding Performance: Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Juliette Gariépy - Femme and Red Rooms

Special Mention: Vincent Must Die

Best First Feature: Stay Online

Best Animated Feature Film: The First Slam Dunk.